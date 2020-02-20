|
In loving memory of our dear Son, Brother, Brother-in-law, Uncle, Nephew, Cousin, Friend. The Broken Chain By: Ron Trammer We little knew that day, God was going to call your name. In life we loved you dearly, in death, we do the same. It broke our hearts to lose you. You did not go alone. For part of us went with you, The day God called you home. You left us beautiful memories. Your love is still our guide, And although we cannot see you, You are always at our side. Our family chain is broken, And nothing seems the same, but as God calls us one by one. The Chain will link again. Four years have passed, yet not a day goes by that we don't think of you. You are deeply missed loved beyond words and never forgotten. Love mom and dad, your sisters Rosanna (Domenico) Cosimina (Fabio), nephews and nieces Joseph, Teresa, Domenic Jr., and Julia
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 20, 2020