It is with deep sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Sam Sutter on May 23, 2020 in his 78th year. Beloved husband and best friend of Helen Sutter (nee Skoufis). Loving father of Angie Sutter-Kottaras (George) and Chris Sutter. Proud grandfather who will be missed dearly by Steven and Helen. Predeceased by parents Chris and Angeliki Sutter. Survived by sisters Anastasia Farfaras (the late George) and Efstathia Alexandrou (John), and brother Elias (Kathy). Also survived by brothers-in-law Kosta Scoufis (Vicki), Sam Skoufis (Evangelia), Chris Skoufis (Sofi) and sister-in-law Despina Stamatopoulos (Elias). Predeceased by sister-in-law Kaliopi Galineas (Sam). He will be missed by many relatives and friends in Canada, the USA and Greece. Sam emigrated to Canada in 1957 from Rizes, Arcadia, Greece as a teenager and completed high school at GCVI in Guelph, Ont. He then entered the food service industry and became manager for Zeller's Skillet restaurants across Canada. He then became a successful restauranteur as owner of Martin's Steak House and Lord Byron Steak and Seafood House. He enjoyed spending time with his family-especially his grandchildren, gardening and walking. He was an avid fan of soccer, the TiCats, the Leafs, the Blue Jays and curling. Sam always had a smile and a joke for anyone who would listen. He was kind-hearted and always gave more then he received. To quote one his favourite sayings, he was "totally awesome". Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private funeral service for immediate family will be held later in the week at Cresmount Funeral Home, 322 Fennell Ave. E. Flowers or donations to a food bank of your choice can be made in honour of Sam