Passed away peacefully with his wife by his side on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at The Village of Tansley Woods in Burlington, following a lengthy battle with Lewy Body Dementia. Beloved wife of Leena for 52 years. Cherished father of Taina (Doug), Maria (Chris) and Lisa (Jason). Adored "Pappa" of Maija, Devon, Lyla, Anna and Marcus. Wayne will also be deeply missed by many extended family members and friends in Canada and Finland. Wayne was born and raised in Montreal. After attending Victoria Public School and Montreal High School, he went on to study Engineering at McGill University. Continuing his education, he also obtained an MBA at Queen's University. Wayne was a true gentleman who had a kind and gentle soul as well as an impish sense of humour. He loved animals and soaking up some Vitamin D at the cottage. He was extremely proud of his Finnish heritage. A very special thank you to the staff at The Village of Tansley Woods, especially in the Nelson Neighbourhood, for their exceptional care and attention over the past three years. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 485 Brant Street (one block North of City Hall), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333), on Sunday, November 22, 2020 from 3-6 p.m. In accordance with provincial regulations, there is a limit to the number of visitors who may attend at one time. Please RSVP in advance at www.smithsfh.com
. If you are having difficulty with the online RSVP, please call the Funeral Home between 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. All visitors are asked to wear a face mask and are to remain in their cars until their allotted time. A Private Funeral Service and Interment will be held. As an expression of sympathy, donations made to The Alzheimer Society of Hamilton Halton or a charity of your choice
would be greatly appreciated.