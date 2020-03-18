|
Samuel (Sam) Buma On Friday, March 13, 2020 Samuel Buma passed away peacefully and was promoted to glory at the age of 84 years. Devoted and loved husband of Margaret Lunshof Buma for 60 years, and cherished father of Glenda Buma Robson (dec), Edward and Colleen Buma, Kim and Leon Hordyk, Sam and Fran Buma, Al and Sonia Robson. Loved grandfather to 10 grandchildren, Samantha and Davis Jenkins, Mackenzie Robson, Cassandra and Cyril Frasson-Botton, Chelsea and Aaron Vander Lugt, William Hordyk, Eric Hordyk, Simon Hordyk, Kyle Buma, Vanessa and Nathan Couvrette, Abby Buma and Tadd Puharich, and great-grandfather to 2 great-grandchildren, Clara and Cleo. Brother to Peter and Milly (dec) Buma, Akke and Kees (dec) Brouwer, Walter and Alice Buma, Durk and Thea Buma, and by his adopted Lunshof family. Albert (dec) and Jane Lunshof, Ruth Vuyk (dec), Mary and Pete (dec) Vyn, Henry and Judy Lunshof, Ina and Siebert Van Houten and George and Ann Lunshof. A funeral service will be held at M.A. Clark & Sons Funeral Home, 567 Upper Wellington at 3 p.m. on Friday, March 20th. Burial will take place immediately after the service in White Church cemetery in Carluke. Arrangements by M A Clark, 567 Upper Wellington St. Hamilton, ON L9A 3P8. In lieu of flowers, donations to Calvin Christian School. I know that my Redeemer lives
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 18, 2020