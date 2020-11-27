The family of the late Samuel Miller Sr. would like to express our heartfelt thanks to everyone, for your support and generosity during our difficult time. We would also like to thank his medical care givers Dr. Kitching, Dr. Grad, Dr. Ingrame, Dr. Lapsley, Dr. Cloete, Dr. Ludwin, and Anna Marie (who he always said "here comes trouble"). Thanks to St. Joseph's Hospital Dialysis Unit-Ohsweken and Charlton St. Sites. We deeply appreciate the expressions of sympathy, acts of thoughtfulness and kindness by everyone. Nyaweh/Thank you Rachel Miller and Family



