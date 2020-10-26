It is with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of our fiesty Mother and Baba. After a very long battle with cancer, Sandra finally decided to hang up her gloves and go dancing in heaven with the love of her life Patrick. Sandra was a hard worker, proud Mother/Baba, animal lover and amazing cook to name just a few of her amazing qualities. She fought her cancer with courage and grace, never complaining about her fate. She will be greatly missed by those she leaves behind. Her son Steve(Ginette), daughter Laura(Chris), beloved grandchildren Alexandra, Cassandra, Aubrey and Beatrice, great grandson Elijah, brother-in-law Andy Porter, cousins in Montreal and Ontario, and her furry baby Sebastian. Due to Covid a celebration of life will be arranged at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society
in Sandra's name.