Passed away peacefully, at St. Joseph's Hospital on Friday, June 12, 2020 at the age of 76. Predeceased by her beloved husband of 47 years, John. Cherished mother of John (Carolyn), the late Robbie, and Tracy (Justin). Proud and loving Nana of Shawn, Johnny, Melissa, Amanda, Becca, and Cooper. She will be dearly missed by Braelynn and all of her great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Sharon (Bill), Joanne, Heather (Maurice), the late Rick (Mary), and Doug (Robin). Fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario due to COVID-19, all visitations, funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. Friends and family are invited to the MARKEY-DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 1774 King Street East (at Kenilworth) on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. Please follow the directions of the funeral home staff upon arrival. "Forever in Our Hearts"