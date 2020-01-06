|
Peacefully, surrounded by her family on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the age of 48. Loving mother of Karen (Kevin) and Tanya Pereira. Cherished daughter of Gladys Amaro. Dear sister of Stewart. Beloved partner of Darren Bain. Will be sadly missed by Gustavo Pereira, family and friends, and her colleagues at Old Republic Insurance. Sandy loved the beach, visiting her home country of Uruguay and following the national soccer team. Cremation has taken place. Visitation at MARKEY-DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 1774 King Street East (at Kenilworth) on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 3 - 5 p.m. Special thanks to Dr. Tozer, Dr. Dionne, Juravinski ICU and C3 Oncology for their excellent care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sandy's memory may be made to the Juravinski Cancer Centre.