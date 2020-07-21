It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Sandra "Sandy" Snyder (nee Greig), after a lengthy battle with dementia and related complications. To know Sandy was to love her! Steadfast and resilient to the end, Sandy was a lover, a fighter, armed with a quick wit and always ready for a laugh. A wife and mother with a generous soul, loving heart and fierce loyalty. She was a gentle homemaker who loved to cook and sew, creating many cherished blankets, quilts and items for her grandchildren who adored her. An avid golfer in retirement, she loved to travel and enjoyed the winters in Florida golfing with her husband and friends. Sandy immigrated to Canada from Scotland in 1948 with her mother, the Late Mae (McCulloch); father the Late John Greig, sister Margaret Thompson, and brother Stuart Greig (Debbie). Sandy forged a successful career with TD Bank that extended over 29 years where she met her husband and retired as a Branch Manager. Beloved wife of Russell Snyder for 46 years. Loving mother of sons, the Late Christopher Snyder (1994), the Late John Uhrig (2014) (Manuella) and Bradley Snyder (Xiomary). Proud grandmother of Maya, Logan, Marquella, Saidah and Armando. Sandy will be missed by her extended family and friends. A special thanks to all the nurses and PSWs at The Village of Tansley Woods who show so much love, respect and compassion. You are true Warriors in a difficult situation. As per Sandy's wishes, Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. For those who wish, donations in her memory can be made to The Alzheimer Association. www.smithsfh.com