It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Sandra (Gail) King on April 29, 2020 at the Hamilton General Hospital. Dearly loved wife of Enroy, and dedicated loving Mother to Christopher (Aneta), Erin (Shawn), and Stacey (Paul). Dear sister to Danny, Albert, Darlene and Helen. Now reunited with brother Stewart and parents Lloyd and Florence Donovan. Grandmother to Ciaran and expectant Grandmother to baby King. Greatly missed by her Aunts Ruth and Jean, best friend Barbara, and all family and friends. A private visitation and cremation have taken place. Celebration of life to be held at a later date. "Death leaves a heartache no one can heal. Love leaves a memory no one can steal". This is not goodbye but see you later, with all our hearts. In lieu of flowers, donations to Heart and Stroke are appreciated by the family.





