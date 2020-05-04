Sandra (Gail) KING
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Sandra (Gail) King on April 29, 2020 at the Hamilton General Hospital. Dearly loved wife of Enroy, and dedicated loving Mother to Christopher (Aneta), Erin (Shawn), and Stacey (Paul). Dear sister to Danny, Albert, Darlene and Helen. Now reunited with brother Stewart and parents Lloyd and Florence Donovan. Grandmother to Ciaran and expectant Grandmother to baby King. Greatly missed by her Aunts Ruth and Jean, best friend Barbara, and all family and friends. A private visitation and cremation have taken place. Celebration of life to be held at a later date. "Death leaves a heartache no one can heal. Love leaves a memory no one can steal". This is not goodbye but see you later, with all our hearts. In lieu of flowers, donations to Heart and Stroke are appreciated by the family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 4, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved