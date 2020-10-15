On Friday, October 9th, 2020, Sandra Louise Rusby Bell passed away peacefully at home at the age of 49, after living with cancer for eight years. Sandy led a quiet, rich, and beautiful life, albeit too short. She filled the time she did have with hiking, birdwatching, and wildflower spotting; with teaching Shakespeare, English, and ESL; with cooking good food for her husband, David; with researching and writing a Canadian history guide for children; and with homeschooling her own four children, whom she devoted half of her life to raising, educating, and supporting. Sandy will be lovingly remembered by her husband, David; her children, Emma (and her husband, Nicholas, and daughter, Amelia), Liam, Braeden, and Catharine; her father, Robert (and his wife, Linda); her mother, Gail; her brothers, Robert and Michael; and her many aunts, uncles, nephews, and nieces. She will also be dearly missed by her chosen family – Jackie Hurley, who was her faithful friend for more than half of her life; Deani Van Pelt, who was her favourite travel companion and “friend of the heart”; and Elizabeth Millar, Sandra Zuidema, and Laurel Aldridge (and their families), who together with Sandy, formed the Large Room community, putting into practice the education Sandy had envisioned for her children (and all children). Sandy was predeceased by her beloved grandfather, John Jeffrey. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Sandy can be made to the Charlotte Mason Institute (where she was given the opportunity to do what she was created to do), or to Next Door Social Space (where she taught ESL to newcomers). A private funeral service will be held on Friday, October 16th, 2020, at 2:30 in the afternoon. Due to current circumstances, a livestream will be made available.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store