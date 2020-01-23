|
Sandy MacLennan, age 80, was released from her struggle with dementia on Jan. 13, 2020. She was preceded in death by her loving husband John; and son Benjamin (Benjie). She is survived by her daughter Sara; her son-in-law Sheldon Johnston; her grandchildren Kyle and Alexandra Johnston; and a large network of friends and extended family. Sandy lived a full life. She was an athlete, a sports enthusiast, a graduate of McMaster University; she loved culture, current events, travel, and was a champion for equal rights. A memorial will be held in Hamilton, later this year (details tbd). We are comforted knowing that Sandy MacLennan knows who Sandy MacLennan is again.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 23, 2020