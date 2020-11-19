June 26, 1941 - November 17, 2020 It is with sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our dear aunt Sandra, in her 80th year, on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Dave Millard. Predeceased by parents William and Mable McNair, sister Wilma (Norman) Smith, brother Robert McNair and brother-in-law Doug Millard. Dear sister-in-law of Joan and Bob Millard, sister at heart of Kathy and Emma, loving aunt of Glenn, Darrell and Cameron Smith (and their families) and of Robert, Bill and Margaret Rose McNair (and their families). Fondly remembered by many other family, friends and relatives. Aunt Sandra was a good woman and a devoted wife. She loved life, cherished family and friends and treasured her pet dogs. Our Tiger Cat fan aunt had a passion of making and collecting ceramic figurines and decorative articles. Thank you aunt Sandra for your big caring heart and always welcoming us with open arms especially at Christmas time. Sadly, dementia took your independence but your sense of humour, wit, smile and warmth always remained. Thank you to the staff at Grace Villa Nursing Home of Hamilton and Juravinski Hospital for your care. And, a special heartfelt thank you to Betty-Anne Ferguson (a true loyal friend), to Joan Millard (best sister-in-law) and to Deanne and Pat Robertson (faithful cousin). We are forever grateful for you love and support and for you caring presence in our aunt Sandra's life. Cremation has taken place. Aunt Sandra is re-united with uncle Dave, and we are blessed with sweet memories ~ forever in our hearts. Memorial donations to the SPCA would be greatly appreciated. Thank you sincerely for you many expressions of sympathy. Online condolences can be left at www. cresmountfennellchapel.com