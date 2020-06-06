Sandra Ruth Grylicki
Of Aylmer and formerly of the Hamilton area, passed away peacefully at St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital on Thursday, June 4, 2020 in her 72nd year. Beloved wife of Tom Sinden. Loving mother of Lisa Muir of Hamilton and Robert Muir of Burlington. Born in Port Arthur, Ontario on August 7, 1948, daughter of the late Madeline Barber. Sandra worked at Terrace Lodge for 18 years. She graduated from Mohawk College in Hamilton as a Certified Laboratory Technologist. Sandra loved animals and was a heartfelt, caring person who always put everyone else first. Cremation has taken place. Donations to the Cancer Society or Canadian Wildlife Foundation would be appreciated. Share memories or condolences at kebbelfuneralhome.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 6, 2020.
