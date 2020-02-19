Home

CIRCLE OF LIFE CREMATION AND BURIAL CENTRE INC.
100 King St. E
Dundas, ON L9H 1C4
(905) 628-8558
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Sandra Thomaidis Obituary
On February 16th, after several years of battling cancer with great strength and grace, Sandra passed away peacefully at the Juravinski Cancer Centre. She is survived by her daughter Lisa, son Christopher, and cherished granddaughters Emily and Allie. She is predeceased by her husband of 51 years, Christos, her mother Elsie, and sister Jane. Sandra loved life and lived it to the fullest through her desire to help others. Her passion for music and children was expressed through her numerous piano students and memorable recitals. Her positive outlook on life and caring nature was an inspiration to the many lives she touched. The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to Dr. Helpman and the Oncology staff at the Juravinski Cancer Centre for their exemplary care and compassion. The family would also like to thank the Braga family and the Sarma family for their extraordinary compassion and care over the years. A memorial visitation will be held on Sunday, March 1st from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. at Circle of Life Cremation and Burial Centre, 100 King St. East, Dundas, ON (additional parking at the Air Force Club). In lieu of flowers, donations to the Juravinski Cancer Centre would be appreciated. Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 19, 2020
