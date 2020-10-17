Santina PARENTE

PARENTE, Santina Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at the age of 70. Beloved wife of the late Michele (2006). Loving mother of Gerry (Franca), Natalino (Marilyn) and Lisa Tassone (Ralph). Cherished Nonna of Michael, Sophia, Alexia, Emma, Juliana, Nicholas and Daniel. Dear sister of the late Teresa Polito (Francesco), the late Vincenza Corsetti (Angelo), Giuseppe Simone (Maria), the late Vittorio Simone (Maria), Restituta Scenna (Gregorio), Maria Guaglianno (Mario) and Mario Simone (Fernanda). Predeceased by her parents Raffaela and Domenico Simone. Santina will also be missed by her sisters in-law as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She will be fondly remembered for her loving and caring personality. She was always the life of the party and enjoyed life to the fullest. She loved to dance, cook and travel. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Juravinski hospital. A special thanks to the nurses in the ODS and ICU units. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 454 Highway #8 (east of Millen Road) STONEY CREEK (905-664-4222) on Sunday, October 18, 2020 from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. Prayer Vigil at 8 p.m. at the Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Francis Xavier Roman Catholic Church, 304 Highway #8, Stoney Creek, on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 10 am. Private Entombment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Burlington. If desired, memorial contributions to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada or Juravinski Cancer Centre would be sincerely appreciated by the family. In accordance with provincial regulations, there is a limit to the number of visitors who may attend events at one time. Please RSVP in advance for the Visitation and Funeral Mass on Santina's Tribute page at www.smithsfh.com
or call the Funeral Home between 9a.m. - 5 p.m. All visitors are asked to please wear a face mask and remain at a safe social distance from others. www.smithsfh.com