With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Sara Bonotti on Saturday, February 29, 2020 in her 84th year. Sara is now forever reunited with her late Mother Diega Mattina and Father Vincenzo Mattina. Loving wife to Damiano Bonotti. Cherished mother to Jim (Kim) and Rita (Howard). Adoring and loving Nonna to Jimi (Susana), Amanda (Darryl), Daniel (Ashley), Rachel and many great grandchildren. She was a loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Rose (Sam) Partito. Sara was survived by her brothers Charles (Lena) Mattina, Sam (Grace) Mattina, and Lou (Mary Ellen) Mattina, and her sisters Narda (Gioacchino) Giancani, and Giuseppina Mattina. She was loving and compassionate and brought the family together with food, love and laughter. She could turn a meal into a feast, a house into a home, and a stranger into a friend. A very special thank you to Dr. Zbuk, Barb Makepeace and Deb Evans at the Juravinski Cancer Center and Staff at the Bob Kemp Hospice for the love, compassionate care and support given. Visitation will be held at Bay Gardens Funeral Home - "William J. Markey Chapel" (947 Rymal Rd. E., Hamilton, on Wednesday, March 4th from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Vigil Prayers on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. Funeral Mass will take place at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. Entombment to follow at the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Burlington. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Bob Kemp Hospice, 277 Stone Church Rd. E., Hamilton. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca "Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure, you are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure. Forever in our hearts."
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 3, 2020