Sara KOBLIK

Passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at the age of 26. Sara was a very special person, loving and caring to those around her, and will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her family; her mother Lisa Koblik, her siblings Andrew and Grace, by her aunts and uncles; Shelley and Pierre St. Martin, Troy and Tammy Koblik, Randy and Joanne Koblik along with her cousins. Friends will be received at the DONALD V. BROWN FUNERAL HOME, 36 Lake Ave. Dr., Stoney Creek, on Tuesday, August 11th from 10 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment to follow in Mount Hamilton Cemetery. To attend the visitation and funeral service, all must register though the funeral home website and masks are mandatory. Online condolences and notes of sympathy, may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca