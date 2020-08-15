It is with heavy hearts we announce the sudden passing of Sarah Anne Snaith, August. 3, 2020, in Buenos Aires Argentina, as the result of a heart attack while pregnant with little Felix Ernesto, due to be born in early December. Sarah was a remarkable young woman, and very much a citizen of the world. The most important thing you can give your child is 'Roots and Wings' and she flew! Our hearts are with Mario Agustin de Jesus Gonzalez in Argentina, her partner and the love of her life. Leaving to grieve her loss is her mother Barbara Snaith of Flamborough and father David McDonnell of Smithville Ontario. Sarah will be dearly missed by her Grandmother Kathleen Snaith, now of Paris ON. Also dearly missed by, David (deceased) and Linda Snaith of Hamilton, Janet Snaith and Bruce Duncan (deceased) of Paris, Andrew Snaith and Nancy Thomas of Jerseyville, cousins Kevin, Trevor, James and Katie and by half siblings Rod, Jason (deceased), and Ryan. Born September 12, 1984 and raised in Smithville Ontario, Sarah lived life to the fullest in her 35 short years. With a dream to become a dancer from the age of 4, she went on to perform with Centro Pro Danza in Cuba, and for Carnival Cruise Lines, where she travelled the world. Sarah never took the easy route, and instead challenged herself with unimaginable results. Moving to London England, she studied writing and design, completing her BA from the School of Art, Architecture and Design at the London Metropolitan University and a MA in Design Writing Criticism from University of the Arts, London. As a writer and editor, Sarah worked for several years for Eye and Pulp Magazines, and freelanced for Creative Review, MagCulture, MidCentury, Gym Class and YouCanNow. She also lectured at several universities including the Royal College of Art, University of Reading, University of Hertfordshire and the Emre Senan Design Foundation of Turkey. After twelve years living in the city of London UK, Sarah moved to Buenos Aires, Argentina. In November of 2019, she participated in the 19th edition of the TRImarchi International Design Festival, held in Mar Del Plata where the best known professionals in the fields of design and audiovisual attend. Sarah gave a presentation entitled 'Why Write (About Graphic Design)' in front of two thousand people. Her charisma captured the attention of the entire room when she closed her talk by dancing and making each of the attendees dance with her. In Argentina, she continued her work as an editor and writer, interviewing the most important designers in Latin America. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.



