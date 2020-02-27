|
Seven years ago today, we had to say goodbye to our Sarah. Our lives have forever been changed but she is constantly in our lives every day. Sarah was beautiful, vibrant, caring, and loved by so many. Sarah was an amazing friend, daughter, sister, and auntie. May her beautiful soul always rest in peace. We miss you Sarah and continue to cherish all of your memories. With our undying love always, Mom, Dad, Madison, Dan, Sydney, and your special nieces Lily and Grace.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 27, 2020