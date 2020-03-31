Home

Sarah Hynes


1987 - 09
It is with great sadness that the family of Sarah Hynes announces her sudden passing on March 24th 2020. Sarah will be remembered by her fiancé Lee Bennett, (mother) Shirley Hynes, (father) Clyde Hynes, (Brother) Reggie Curnew (Chantelle), (sister) Elizabeth Hynes (Jesse), (Brother-in-law) Drew, (sister-in-law) Brooke, (mother-in-law) Lori, (father -in-law) Gary, (Nieces) Erika, Isabella, Haisley, (Nephews) Austin, Logan, Ian, Mason, also her fur babies Charlie and Mickey and many family and friends. Sarah was a community P.S.W who just loved her job and all her clients. Sarah would put anything before herself for a friend in need. She loved everyone who around her,and made sure everyone around her was happy and felt loved. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. We would also like to thank all the nurses and doctors at the Hamilton General Hospital ICU
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 31, 2020
