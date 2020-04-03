|
Passed away peacefully at Perley Rideau Veteran's Health Centre, Ottawa on Tuesday, March 24th, 2020. Joan Millard (Nee Melick), beloved wife of Jim Millard, in her 94th year. Loving mother of David (Lynda) Millard, Carolyn Millard (Bob) and Andrew (Karen). Dear grandmother of James, Lisa, Teri, Nicole and great grandmother of Grace, Austin, Noah, Layla, Eve, Claire, Tayler, Rachel and Erika. A private graveside service will take place at Melick Cemetery, Canborough on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 10 am. A memorial service to remember Joan will be held at a date to be announced. Service date and time will be announced when possible on the BALLARD MINOR FUNERAL HOME website. If desired, donations to Perley Rideau Foundation or your local food bank would be appreciated by the family. Friends are invited to send condolences and sign the Book of Memories at www.ballardminorfh.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 3, 2020