Gone to be with her loving husband Sammy, Sadie passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the age of 96. Lovingly remembered by her children Trev (Marina) and Dawn (Phil). Grandma will be greatly missed by Tara, Hugh, Zeke, Alex and Laura. GGma will be cherished by Logan, Kyla, Brady, Raina, Ian and Nathan. Special thank you to the staff of St. Joseph's Villa for all of their care. Cremation has taken place. A private family funeral service will be held at a later date.



