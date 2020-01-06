|
|
Passed away peacefully at Creek Way Village in Burlington on Saturday, January 4, 2020 in her 103rd year. Sally Patterson, beloved wife of the late Allan Patterson. Loving mother of Harold Patterson (Diane) and Beverly Sanderson (Harold). Forever remembered by her grandchildren; Connie (Brian McMullen), Scott Patterson (Penny), Jeffery Sanderson (Gary) and Chris Sanderson (Lorna). Sadly missed by her great-grandchildren; Nicole, Elizabeth, Mitchell, Lindsay, Daniel (Danielle), Liam, Owen, Gavin and great-great-grandchildren; Alexis, Parker and Hudson. Sally is survived by her sister Norma Burr and predeceased by four brothers and two sisters. The family would like to thank all the staff at Creek Way Village especially the staff on "Escarpment Floor". Family and friends are invited to visit at the McKERSIE-KOCHER FUNERAL HOME 114 Main St. E. Milton 905-878-4452 on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Evergreen Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations to St. Paul's United Church or the Willow Foundation would be appreciated. Letters of condolence, shared stories and memorial donations may be left for the family online at www.mckersie-kocher.ca