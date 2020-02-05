|
Passed away suddenly on January 28, 2020 at the age of 59. Son of the late Jean McMann and Wilfred McMann. He is survived by his children who loved him dearly, Brittany Marie McMann and Ryan Duncan McMann and his grandson Raiden Anthony Leland Maher. He will be lovingly missed by his extended family and many friends. Viewing is to take place February 8 and 9, 2020 from 12-2 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at TRUSCOTT, BROWN & DWYER FUNERAL CHAPEL, 1309 King Street East, Hamilton (across from Gage Park at the Delta). The funeral service in the funeral home chapel will be February 10, 2020 at 1 p.m. Online condolences can be made at tbdfuneralchapel.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 5, 2020