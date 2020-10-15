1/1
Scott Jeffrey MARTIN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Scott's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away unexpectedly but peacefully surrounded by family at Hamilton General Hospital, on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at the age of 59. Loving husband of Leslie Martin (nee McMurray). Devoted father of Julia MacKay (Michael), Simon (Carlie) and Matthew (Jasmine). Cherished papa and best friend of Atticus and Sebastian. Beloved son of Patricia (formerly Martin, nee Terry) and Ron Vasey and the late Ross Martin (May 2012). Dear son-in-law of Lorna McMurray. Much loved brother of Mike Martin (Kathy) and Alyson Gibbs. Scott will be missed beyond measure by his nieces and nephews, in-laws and extended family, his colleagues and friends. He will always be remembered for his infectious smile, sense of humour, charm and selfless acts of kindness. Anyone wishing to remember Scott need only to lift their head on a walk through Hamilton and the GTA to see countless pieces of his work, each a reflection of his passion, creativity, talent and welcoming spirit. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Scott's life will be held at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 485 Brant Street, (one block north of City Hall), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333), on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. In accordance with provincial regulations, there is a limit to the number of visitors who may attend at one time. Please RSVP in advance at www.smithsfh.com or by calling the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or a random act of kindness in memory of Scott would be appreciated. www.smithsfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith's Funeral Homes
485 Brant Street
Burlington, ON L7R 2G5
(905) 632-3333
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smith's Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved