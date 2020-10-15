Passed away unexpectedly but peacefully surrounded by family at Hamilton General Hospital, on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at the age of 59. Loving husband of Leslie Martin (nee McMurray). Devoted father of Julia MacKay (Michael), Simon (Carlie) and Matthew (Jasmine). Cherished papa and best friend of Atticus and Sebastian. Beloved son of Patricia (formerly Martin, nee Terry) and Ron Vasey and the late Ross Martin (May 2012). Dear son-in-law of Lorna McMurray. Much loved brother of Mike Martin (Kathy) and Alyson Gibbs. Scott will be missed beyond measure by his nieces and nephews, in-laws and extended family, his colleagues and friends. He will always be remembered for his infectious smile, sense of humour, charm and selfless acts of kindness. Anyone wishing to remember Scott need only to lift their head on a walk through Hamilton and the GTA to see countless pieces of his work, each a reflection of his passion, creativity, talent and welcoming spirit. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Scott's life will be held at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 485 Brant Street, (one block north of City Hall), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333), on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. In accordance with provincial regulations, there is a limit to the number of visitors who may attend at one time. Please RSVP in advance at www.smithsfh.com
or by calling the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or a random act of kindness in memory of Scott would be appreciated. www.smithsfh.com