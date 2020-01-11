|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Scott Parsons on January 9, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital in his 61st year. Beloved husband of Jolly (nee Panganiban). Dear brother of Greg Parsons (Lorraine) and Dale Parsons. Dear uncle of Mark (Guilia), Phillip and Taylor. Predeceased by his parents Robert and Beverly Parsons. Scott will be sadly remembered by his furry companions Gort and Mugs. He was a dedicated employee of Grand River Brick and Stone and will be remembered for his love of music and playing the piano. At the family's request, cremation has taken place. A private family burial will take place at a later date. Donations to the SPCA would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences can be made at www.dermodys.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 11, 2020