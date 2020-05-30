Sean KENDALL
On May 24, 2020 we lost a very talented Sean Joseph Kendall. Predeceased by his parents Neil and Teresa Kendall. He leaves behind his children Darrin and Kirstin. Very loving brother to Brandi (Tom), Bonnie, Joni and the late Sarah. He also leaves behind nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Sean's life will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the fund for Sean's memorial plaque if you are able to do so. We are so very grateful for every donation during this difficult time. https://www.gofundme.com/f/sean-kendalls-plaque Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.lgwallace.ca


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
LG WALLACE FUNERAL HOME - HAMILTON
151 OTTAWA ST NORTH
Hamilton, ON L8H 3Z2
(905) 544-1147
