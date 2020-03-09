|
|
It is with great sadness and sorrow that we share in the passing of Sean, he passed away March 4, 2020, in his 53rd year at the Hamilton General Hospital due to ongoing complications of living the past four years being a quadriplegic. Sean fought hard and struggled until the end. He was a wanderer going down many roads and making a few wrong turns. His personality was such that he made many friendships, had many relationships but never settled down to marry or have children. Sean impacted many lives in the medical field. He was the beloved youngest son of Adrienne Patterson. Brother to Cindy Guardanapo (Frank), Glenn Paterson (deceased), Bruce Patterson and Wendy Jensen. Uncle to Tom Guardanapo (Cathie), Christina Pavao (Milton), Mason and Dylan Patterson and Cody Jensen. Great-uncle to Emily, Vienna, Logan and Ethan. Sean had a love for music, travel, and his art. He will be missed by extended family and friends. Sean's wishes were to be cremated, no service and his ashes to be taken home to Niagara Falls. He is free from pain and suffering and is at peace in God's Eternal Love. Online condolences can be made on www.dermodys.com "Why cry for a soul set free"
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 9, 2020