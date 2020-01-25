Home

Serena Korman, daughter of Doreen and the late Harry Korman, Mother of Aaron and Sarah Korman-Stone, brother of Joe (Paula) loving aunt to Sam and Natasha, fondly remembered by her many aunts, uncles and cousins, first grandchild of Anne Shub (William). Many thanks to the staff at Shalom Village.
Funeral Monday, Januray 27 at 1:00 pm, 28 Ewen Road, Hamilton. Donations to Shalom Village, 70 Macklin St. N, Hamilton, ON L8S3S1. Shiva 120 Duke St., Apt. 701 Please sign the Tribute Wall at United Hebrew Memorial Chapel.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 25, 2020
