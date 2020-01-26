|
Serena Korman, daughter of Doreen and the late Harry Korman, Mother of Aaron and Sarah Korman-Stone, brother of Joe (Paula) loving aunt to Sam and Natasha, fondly remembered by her many aunts, uncles and cousins, first grandchild of Anne Shub (William). Many thanks to the staff at Shalom Village. Funeral Monday 1pm 28 Ewen Road, Hamilton, donations to Shalom Village, 70 Macklin Street North, Hamilton, ON L8S 3S1. Shiva 120 Duke Street, Apt. 701
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 26, 2020