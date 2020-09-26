1/
Sergio Galdenzi
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sergio's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On September 22, 2020 entered into rest in his 102nd year, predeceased by his loving wife Marcella in 1993, after 43 years of marriage. He will be missed by sons Walter (Susan) and Perry (Jacqueline). Loving Nonno to grandchildren Michael (Stacy), Michelle Eidelson (David), Thomas (Amber Foster), Danielle Bickel (Charles), Paul (Melissa deceased) (Kristie), and Bisnonno to great-granddaughters Karma, Olivia, Jordyn, Charlotte and Sophia. Sergio is survived by his older brother Amelio. Sergio was born in Hamilton and grew up in Fano, Italy. He returned to Hamilton in 1949 after serving in WWll and surviving two years in a POW camp. He had a long, very healthy life and was witness to a century of amazing change. Special thanks to the kind and caring staff of Villa Italia and the wonderful doctors and nurses at St. Joseph's Hospital. Burial has taken place; the family will have a private memorial at a later date. Online condolences can be made to www.dermodys.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved