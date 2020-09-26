Sergio Galdenzi

On September 22, 2020 entered into rest in his 102nd year, predeceased by his loving wife Marcella in 1993, after 43 years of marriage. He will be missed by sons Walter (Susan) and Perry (Jacqueline). Loving Nonno to grandchildren Michael (Stacy), Michelle Eidelson (David), Thomas (Amber Foster), Danielle Bickel (Charles), Paul (Melissa deceased) (Kristie), and Bisnonno to great-granddaughters Karma, Olivia, Jordyn, Charlotte and Sophia. Sergio is survived by his older brother Amelio. Sergio was born in Hamilton and grew up in Fano, Italy. He returned to Hamilton in 1949 after serving in WWll and surviving two years in a POW camp. He had a long, very healthy life and was witness to a century of amazing change. Special thanks to the kind and caring staff of Villa Italia and the wonderful doctors and nurses at St. Joseph's Hospital. Burial has taken place; the family will have a private memorial at a later date. Online condolences can be made to www.dermodys.com