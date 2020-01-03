Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Settimio Serrani
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Settimio (Sam) Serrani


1952 - 02
Add a Memory
Settimio (Sam) Serrani In Memoriam
It has been one year since we had to let you go home to our Lord. Only gone from sight, not from our hearts and minds. You are missed, but we take comfort in knowing you are at peace and free from your pain. You were a man of few words, but those few words spoke volumes. We miss you beyond what words can convey and love you beyond measure. Not a day goes by that you are not thought of. Love, Anna, Cassandra, and Brittany. Memorial Mass, Friday, January 3rd at 7:00 p.m. at St. Anthony's Church.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Settimio's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -