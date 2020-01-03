|
It has been one year since we had to let you go home to our Lord. Only gone from sight, not from our hearts and minds. You are missed, but we take comfort in knowing you are at peace and free from your pain. You were a man of few words, but those few words spoke volumes. We miss you beyond what words can convey and love you beyond measure. Not a day goes by that you are not thought of. Love, Anna, Cassandra, and Brittany. Memorial Mass, Friday, January 3rd at 7:00 p.m. at St. Anthony's Church.