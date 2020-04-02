Home

Shaku VanPAMPUS Obituary
It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Shaku Van Pampus on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at the Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital. Beloved wife of Ron for 50 years. Loving mother of Sheana (Paul). Proud Nani of Ethan and Aidan. Cherished sister of Sonia and Meena. Proud aunt of Sheetal and Dhiren. Shaku was predeceased by her brother Ram. Shaku was a physiotherapist having an active practice in Brantford as owner of Greystone Physiotherapy and co-owner of Brantford Physiotherapy and Fitness Center. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Shaku's life will be held at a later date. Please check the website for any updates. If desired donations may be made to the Oakville Hospital Foundation in Shaku's memory. Online condolences may be left at www.glenoaks.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 2, 2020
