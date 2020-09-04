1/1
Shane Douglas "Gumby" PHILLIPO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully on September 1st at the Hamilton General Hospital in his 47th year. He will be deeply missed by his wife Carla, his son Douglas and his daughter Shaela. Lovingly remembered by his mother Carol (Bill), and his brother David (Megan). Predeceased by his father Douglas. He will also be missed by his many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and neighbours. Shane worked at Dofasco for many years and will be missed by his work family. He adored his family, and loved to spend time hunting, fishing, being on the water or down at the hockey rink. A Private family service will take place and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. If so desired, donations in Shane's memory may be made to Hamilton Health Sciences. Online condolences may be made at www.marlattfhdundas.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Marlatt Funeral Home, Swackhamer Chapel
195 King Street West
Dundas, ON L9H1V5
9056277452
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Marlatt Funeral Home, Swackhamer Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved