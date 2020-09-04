Passed away peacefully on September 1st at the Hamilton General Hospital in his 47th year. He will be deeply missed by his wife Carla, his son Douglas and his daughter Shaela. Lovingly remembered by his mother Carol (Bill), and his brother David (Megan). Predeceased by his father Douglas. He will also be missed by his many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and neighbours. Shane worked at Dofasco for many years and will be missed by his work family. He adored his family, and loved to spend time hunting, fishing, being on the water or down at the hockey rink. A Private family service will take place and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. If so desired, donations in Shane's memory may be made to Hamilton Health Sciences. Online condolences may be made at www.marlattfhdundas.com