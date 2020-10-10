1/1
Shannon Jean KYTE NUSKO
After a battle with cancer, peacefully at Juravinski Cancer Centre, Hamilton on Monday, October 5, 2020 at the age of 62 years. Beloved wife of Boris. Devoted mother of David, Stephen, Mark and Jillian (nee Foley), Jacqueline and Kyle Arnold; and grandmother of Bristol Evelyn Arnold. Sister of Victoria Clow (nee Amodeo). Predeceased by her parents, Jack and Evaline Kyte (nee Rouse). A family funeral service for Shannon will take place from the Thomas C. Whitcroft Peninsula Chapel, 519-534-5341 on Thursday, October 15, 2020. Friends are invited to gather at Bayview Cemetery, Wiarton at 2:15 p.m. for a public graveside service. All those wishing to attend must register in advance by completing the RSVP registration on Shannon's page on the funeral home website. In accordance with Covid-19 regulations, all those attending are required to wear a mask and maintain social distance. Donations to Illuminight (cancer research) - www.hamiltonhealth.ca/illuminight or to the Canadian Cancer Society in general would be appreciated. Condolences may be expressed online at www.whitcroftfuneralhome.com

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 10, 2020.
