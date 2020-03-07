|
Suddenly at her home in Hamilton on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, Shannon Paletta at the age of 61 years. Beloved wife of Leonard Paletta for 35 years. Daughter of the late John & Bernice Pallante. Shannon will be greatly missed by her mother-in-law Ersilia Paletta with whom she gave great care to. Dear sister of Michael (Mary) and sister-in-law of Francesa Pallante (Anthony) and Franceso Paletta (Maryann). Aunt of Antonella Margiotta (Mark), Giancarlo Pallante (Julia), Anthony, Nicholas, Cassandra and Christina. Shannon will be sadly missed by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Private Family Services will take place. For those who wish, memorial donations made to Sick Children's Hospital would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Bay Gardens Funeral Home, Hamilton.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 7, 2020