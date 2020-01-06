|
Passed away suddenly, with family by her side, on Friday, January 3rd, at the Norfolk General Hospital, Simcoe, in her 78th year. Predeceased by her husband Gerald (2002). Much loved mother of Rebecca and Michael (Beverley). Loving grandmother to William, Mitchel and Hope. Loved sister of William, Suzanne and Theresa (Colin) and brother-in-law Len (Anne Marie). Predeceased by sister Donna, Anne Marie and brothers Francis Michael and Timothy. Aunt to several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Monday, January 6th from 7:00 to 9:00 pm in the MAURICE J. VERHOEVE FUNERAL HOMES - BURIAL AND CREMATION SERVICES INC. Chapel, 40 Queen Street, Langton. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Tuesday, January 7th, 2020 at 11:00 am at Sacred Heart R.C. Church, 24 Albert Street, Langton by Rev. Father Thomas Kuriacko. Interment follows in the Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery, Langton. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to "Sacred Heart Church, Langton" or to any may be made through the Maurice J. Verhoeve Funeral Homes (519) 842-4238, which has been entrusted with funeral arrangements. Favourite memories and condolences can be shared at www.verhoevefuneralhomes.com