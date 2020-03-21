|
Passed away peacefully with family by her side at her home in Burlington on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at the age of 81. Loving and devoted wife, co-pilot, navigator and best friend of Kenneth Crocker for 57 years. Cherished mother of Leslee Hrapchak, Stephen Crocker (Celeste MacLaughlan), and Cathy Wood (Brett). Proud grandmother of Branden (Chelsea), Michelle (Adam), Brittany (Cal), Alannah, Michael, Mitchell (Brooke), Kyle, Elle (Brian), Eddie, Brooks, and Brett. She will also be missed by her grand-dogs Cody, Indy and Florence. Dear sister of Dave Finch and Ruby Gadawski (Henry "Hank"). Sharon will also be fondly remembered by the extended Finch and Crocker families as well as numerous friends. Special thank you to Dr. Chui, Dr. Darcel and Dr. Pandith for their kindness, compassion and the excellent care provided. As per Sharon's wishes, private cremation has taken place. A Celebration of her life will be held this summer (location, date and time to be announced once known). As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Sharon to either the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Rheumatoid Arthritis Society of Canada would be sincerely appreciated by the family. If you had the chance to know her, you were lucky. When I come to the end of the day And the sun has set for me, I want no rites in a gloom-filled room Why cry for a soul set free Miss me a little - but not for long And not with your head bowed low Remember the love That we once shared, Miss me, but let me go. For this journey that we all must take And each must go alone; It's all a part of the Master's plan A step on the road to home, When you are lonely and sick at heart Go to the friends we know, And bury your sorrows In doing good deeds. Miss me, but let me go.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 21, 2020