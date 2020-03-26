|
|
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Sharon Marie Charlotte Cote (Martin) in her 76th year. Surrounded by her two daughters, Sharon peacefully went to sleep. Sharon was an endearing Nana to her four boys, grandsons Jonah, Lucas, Matthew Pietila and Kaleb Cote. Wife to Jack Cote for 55 years and mother to Jeannine Cote and Jannelle Pietila. Sharon is reunited with her parents, Charles and Laureen (McSweeney) Martin and her two brothers, Glen and James (Jimmy) Martin. Sharon was the eldest of eight, she leaves behind her sisters, Bonnie LaViolette(Gord), Patricia Manktelow(Phil), Margorie Holko(Ed) and Kellyn Sharkey (Dave), her brother Randy Martin and sister in law Marilyn Martin (Glen). Sharon was a member of a large family that included aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Sharon was a member of St Lawrence's CWL, she was an Avon consultant for over thirty years and absolutely loved to play Bingo. Sharon was a true north ender and will be fondly remembered by her many friends. We want to express our family's utmost gratitude for tender care given to her by all the staff at both St Joseph's and Juravinski Hospitals. A special heartfelt thank you to her 'rock', Jim Wilcox. My mom was always in awe of the mother and son relationships that existed between her daughters and their boys. Cremation to follow and given these uncertain times, we will defer to a later date a Celebration of Life in Sharon's honour. Donations in Sharon's name to https://intervalhousehamilton.org/donations
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 26, 2020