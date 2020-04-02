|
Sharon Millar Ferguson (nee Penrose) June 25, 1952 - March 27, 2020 It is with great sadness, we announce the passing of our mother on March 27, 2020 peacefully in her 67th year. She will truly be missed by her rock, her soulmate, her best friend of more than 25 years, Darrell Ferguson (Buddy). Treasured by her daughters Tammy (Pete), Mandy (Gordie) and Tara (Greg). Predeceased by parents, Owen and Adalene Penrose and brother Ricky (Bev, nephews Richard and Denny). Survived by her brother Brian (Sharon) and sister Jane (John, nephews Jason and Jeremy). An amazing Nana to Brandon, Gage and Tyler and cherished Nannie to Summer and Autumn. Our mother will forever be remembered for her witty sense of humor, contagious smile, bubbly laugh, and her beautiful blue eyes! She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and was always the life of the party. As per our mother's wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be planned at a later date. UNTIL WE MEET AGAIN!!
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 2, 2020