Sharon Diane BROADBENT
Sharon Diane Broadbent, 73, of Mahone Bay, NS, and formerly of Hamilton, ON, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at home. Born in Hamilton, ON, she was a daughter of Evelyn (Luckman) McCarty. Sharon is survived by her husband, Roy; mother, Evelyn Luckman, Hamilton, ON; daughter, Michelle (Tom) Cunko, Waterdown, ON; son, Shawn (Maria Lemire) Caledonia, ON; sisters, Shelia (Paul) Foley, Irene Jones, Dawn (Bill Dowe) Fenton, Sue (Glenn) Orr; brother, Richard "Rick" (David) McCarty; as well as six grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her father, Frank McCarty as well as her brother Frank. Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of the Dana L. Sweeny Funeral Home, 11213, Hwy. #3, Lunenburg. In keeping with Sharon's wishes, cremation has taken place and there is to be no memorial service. Memorial donations in Sharon's memory made to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family. www.sweenyfuneralhome.ca

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 10, 2020.
