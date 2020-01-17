|
Peacefully at Wentworth Lodge on January 14, 2020 in her 79th year. Predeceased by her parents Albert and Kathleen Gower. Beloved wife of Jack. Loving mother of Russ (Cathy), Shari Turner (Ken) and Marty (Krisi). Cherished grandmother of Victoria and Jack Fisher, Mallory (Patrick), Morgan Turner and Meredith Stobbe (Sean), Paige and Owen Fisher. Loved sister of Shirley Prosje (Don), Sheila DeClute and Margaret Rogers (John). Loving Aunt of many nieces and nephews and many great and great great nieces and nephews. Missed by Wheeler! Sharon was an avid crafter, wood carver, knitter and quilter! She was also a HAM radio operator for many years. Special thanks to Macassa Day program. Sharon was a great lady that was always ready and willing to help out anyone. Cremation has taken place and as per Sharon's wishes there will be no service.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 17, 2020