Peacefully on Monday, April 6, 2020 at home. Wife of Michael Kovach, loving Mother of Christopher and fiancé Melissa Schmidt and her daughter Ella, Wesley and partner Crystal LeBlanc, and Jaclyn Kovach. Loving and loved Nama of Harper Grace Kovach-Mercuri. Caring sister of Brian, Gary, and Kenneth Clewley. Loving sister-in-law of John and Toni Kovach and Leslie Kovacs. Adored step-daughter of Arthur Penny and beloved niece of Berta Cowan and June Martin. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Dedicated Fresh Air Mom of Bethany Quinones and her daughter Koriella Belancourt. Fought bravely with the love and support of close friends Kamla Makhan, Chris Mann and Aimee Rashotte. Will be sadly missed by her beloved puppies Cajun and Cooper and guinea pig Francisco. Predeceased by loving parents Dennis Clewley and Laura Penny. Cremation has taken place with visitation to be held at Stonehouse-Whitcomb Funeral Home, Grimsby (905-945-2755) as well as a service with reception to follow at the Elizabeth Street Pumphouse at 447 Elizabeth Street in Grimsby. Dates and time are to be announced, due to current restrictions on social gatherings. Donations in Sharon's memory can be made to GBF Communty Services, The Fresh Air Fund or the SPCA. PLEASE RECYCLE. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 8, 2020