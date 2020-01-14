Home

POWERED BY

Services
McCleister Funeral Home
495 Park Road North
Brantford, ON N3R 7K8
(519) 758-1553
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon SOULES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon Joy (Douglas) SOULES

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharon Joy (Douglas) SOULES Obituary
Peacefully at the Brantford General Hospital on Saturday January 11, 2020, at the age of 72 years. Loving wife of Gerry. Much loved mother of Donald Glass (Debby) and Kim Ann Laush (Chris). Step-mother of Darryl and Byron Soules. "Grandma Sharmee" of Samantha and Matthew and "Nan" of Logan and Laiklyn. Sharon is survived by her siblings, Jimmy Douglas (Pat) and Karen Richardson (Rick). She will be fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews, extended family members and many friends. Sharon retired after 41 years in the banking industry and was a 50 year member of the Order of the Eastern Star Edgemount Chapter 127. She was also actively involved in various boards and committees over the years. Friends and family are invited to pay their respects at the McCLEISTER FUNERAL HOME, 495 Park Road N. Brantford on Wednesday from 2-4 and 7-9 pm. Funeral service will be held in the chapel on Thursday at 1 pm. Interment to follow, Caledonia Municipal Cemetery, Donations may be made in memory of Sharon to the Kidney Foundation, the Diabetes Association or to the Brant - Haldimand C.A.S. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.mccleisterfuneralhome.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -