|
|
Peacefully at the Brantford General Hospital on Saturday January 11, 2020, at the age of 72 years. Loving wife of Gerry. Much loved mother of Donald Glass (Debby) and Kim Ann Laush (Chris). Step-mother of Darryl and Byron Soules. "Grandma Sharmee" of Samantha and Matthew and "Nan" of Logan and Laiklyn. Sharon is survived by her siblings, Jimmy Douglas (Pat) and Karen Richardson (Rick). She will be fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews, extended family members and many friends. Sharon retired after 41 years in the banking industry and was a 50 year member of the Order of the Eastern Star Edgemount Chapter 127. She was also actively involved in various boards and committees over the years. Friends and family are invited to pay their respects at the McCLEISTER FUNERAL HOME, 495 Park Road N. Brantford on Wednesday from 2-4 and 7-9 pm. Funeral service will be held in the chapel on Thursday at 1 pm. Interment to follow, Caledonia Municipal Cemetery, Donations may be made in memory of Sharon to the Kidney Foundation, the Diabetes Association or to the Brant - Haldimand C.A.S. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.mccleisterfuneralhome.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 14, 2020