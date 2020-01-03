|
|
Peacefully passed away at Joseph Brant Hospital, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at the age of 63. Loving mother of Matthew Kowalchuk, Lucas Kowalchuk (Andrea Datu), and Benjamin Hancock (Erika Stefnitz). Predeceased by her husband Mark Kowalchuk, and her parents Neal and Joyce Emery. Dear sister of Pat Hall (Wayne), Wendy Michaud (Ivan), and Jill Emery. She loved her dogs Ari and Rodney. Sharon was regional manager and longtime dedicated employee of Dyna Care. Cremation has taken place. Visitation will be held at KITCHING, STEEPE & LUDWIG FUNERAL HOME, 146 Mill St. N. Waterdown on Saturday, January 4, 2020, from 1 p.m. until the time of Memorial Service at 2 p.m. Reception to follow. If desired, donations to Princess Margaret Cancer Centre would be sincerely appreciated by the family.