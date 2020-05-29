It is with great sorrow to announce the passing of our much loved Sharon of Caledonia, ON in her 64th year, following her courageous battle with cancer. Her smile, her laughter and genuine care for others will be forever missed by her daughter Sheri (Mark) and son Dustin (Erin), step-sons Kyle (Amy) & Kevin (Stephanie) and also remembered fondly by Brad. Sharon was predeceased by her parents Ted & Marian Smuck, sister Carol and nephew Barry. Sharon is survived by Raymond & niece Michelle (Chris), sister Debbie Bloch, nephews Chris (Steph), David & families, brother Ken (Kelly) nephew Josh & niece Megan and a great aunt to Jake, Alex & Lindsay and little Beckett. Sharon will also be sadly missed by her Uncle Don & Auntie Dode Emerson of Newmarket, ON and her many Emerson cousins. Sharon's life impacted many friends and customers of the barbershop and she will be terribly missed. A celebration of life will be determined at a later date. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 29, 2020.