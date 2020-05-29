Sharon M. Smuck-Ross
1956-03-20 - 2020-05-25
It is with great sorrow to announce the passing of our much loved Sharon of Caledonia, ON in her 64th year, following her courageous battle with cancer. Her smile, her laughter and genuine care for others will be forever missed by her daughter Sheri (Mark) and son Dustin (Erin), step-sons Kyle (Amy) & Kevin (Stephanie) and also remembered fondly by Brad. Sharon was predeceased by her parents Ted & Marian Smuck, sister Carol and nephew Barry. Sharon is survived by Raymond & niece Michelle (Chris), sister Debbie Bloch, nephews Chris (Steph), David & families, brother Ken (Kelly) nephew Josh & niece Megan and a great aunt to Jake, Alex & Lindsay and little Beckett. Sharon will also be sadly missed by her Uncle Don & Auntie Dode Emerson of Newmarket, ON and her many Emerson cousins. Sharon's life impacted many friends and customers of the barbershop and she will be terribly missed. A celebration of life will be determined at a later date. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - ANCASTER
378 WILSON ST EAST
Ancaster, ON L9G 2C2
(905) 648-3852
