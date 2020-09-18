Peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, on Friday, September 4, 2020 Sharon lost her battle with cancer at the age of 73. Beloved wife and best friend of William (Bill) for 53 years. Loving mother to Heather and Graham and Brad and Tammy. Dear Nannie to Simon, Holly, Sasha, Brendan, Tristan, and Oliver. Daughter of the late George and Velma Wood. Sister to Sandra (predeceased in infancy), Robert and Susan Wood, and Judith Wood. Sister-in-law to John and Audrey Prince (both deceased), Margaret and Joe (deceased) Pedro, Doreen and Clayton (deceased) Awde, Liz and Neil (deceased) Armes, Robert (Bob) (deceased) and Diana Prince. Sharon is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. In addition to family, Sharon will be missed by many neighbours and good friends. At Sharon's request, there will be no memorial service and cremation has taken place. As an expression of sympathy donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society
or the Hagersville Food Bank. www.rhbanderson.com