Sharon Rose (Warring) BURSE
On the morning of June 14, 2020 after a short illness in her 79th year, Mom passed away surrounded by the family she loved the most. Loving wife of nearly 59 years to Matt, loving mother to son Matt Jr and his wife Cathy, daughter Beth and her husband Mark Marcoux, and son David and his wife Pam. Sharon was the grandmother of 5 and great-grandma of 9. A small service will be held at White Chapel Memorial Gardens in Hamilton, Tuesday June 16, 2020 at 2 pm. Mom you will forever be in our hearts.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 16, 2020.
