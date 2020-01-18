|
The Broken Chain I little knew that morning. God was going to call your name, In life I loved you dearly, in death I do the same. It broke my heart to lose you, but you did not go alone, For part of me went with you, The day God called you Home. You left me beautiful memories, your love is still my guide, and though we cannot see you, you're always by my side. Our family chain is broken and nothing seems the same, but as God calls us one by one, the chain will link again. Lovingly remembered John, Michael, Gordon, David, Kailen, Scout and Jessica.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 18, 2020